|
|
Cleodis Wells
Memphis - Cleodis Wells, age 76, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Cleodis was born July 25, 1943 in Tupelo, MS.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty three years, Onie Mel Wells.
Cleodis is survived by his daughter Sandra Quinn-Frieson; grandson Carlos Quinn, granddaughter Dr. Danielle Frieson, great-grandson Carlos Quinn II, two brothers and five sisters.
A visitation for Cleodis will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, 5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee 38125. A funeral service will occur Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1468 Leland Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38106; with burial to follow immediately at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38109.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 7, 2019