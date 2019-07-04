|
|
Cleopatra M. Williford
Memphis - Ms. Cleopatra Montgomery Williford, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 29, 2019. Cleo was preceded in death by her parents, Hosea Sr. and Anita Montgomery, one sister and one brother. Cleo is survived by her children Ursula Williford and Alvin Williford Jr., three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cleo retired from the Memphis VA Hospital after faithful years of dedicated services. A visitation for Cleopatra will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. with funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at World Overcomers Outreach Ministries, 6655 Winchester Road, Memphis, TN 38115. Interment will follow immediately at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN 38109.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019