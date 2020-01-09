Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Cleveland Russell Peavy

Cleveland Russell Peavy Obituary
Cleveland Russell Peavy

Cleveland Russell Peavy passed away January 7, 2020 after a bout with pneumonia.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Sherry and survived by a son Jamie Peavy, and grandchildren.

He also leaves a long time friend Jim Lovelace, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and many friends. He was loved by many.

Russell was a man of many talents and known as someone who could do almost anything. He could change the motor out of an automobile then come in and decorate, and do almost anything in between. He had a special gift of talking to people and helping them through difficulties or with making decisions in their lives.

He was employed at United Forms and Tennessee Scaffolding where he had worked for 24 years.

Russell will be missed by many.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
