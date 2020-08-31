1/
Cliff Wesley Norris
Cliff Wesley Norris

Memphis - Cliff Wesley Norris, of Memphis, TN age 68 departed this life August 27, 2020, at Signature Health Care. Mr. Norris is survived by his devoted companion Carolyn Levy, one son Keydrick Norris, two step-children, Phillip Hodges and Catease Shannon all of Memphis, TN, three sisters, Gloria Franklin of Norfolk, VA, Lois (Earl) Watkins of Huntsville, AL, and Sterlene (Raniel) Johnson of Athens, AL, and one brother Walter Norris of Memphis, TN, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mr. Norris will lie in state at Superior Funeral Home, 1129 N. Hollywood, visitation Friday, September 4th from 4p-6p. Graveside service Saturday, September 5th, 11 am at Pleasant Rest Memorial Garden, 6235 Raleigh Millington Rd. Millington, TN. Mask must be worn.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Superior Funeral Home Hollywood Chapel - Memphis
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Rest Memorial Garden
