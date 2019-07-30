Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Whitehaven, TN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Whitehaven, TN
Memphis - Clifford Dwayne Loeffler, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Alvin and Inez (Hastings) Loeffler (both decd) and was the youngest of seven children: Melford, Lucille, Christian, Morris, Jo Ann, and Eugene. He served four years in the Navy, including two years in Vietnam aboard the USS Newport News. His love of showing horses led him to his wife Barbara (Pasino), with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife and their three sons, Brian (Brooke); Kevin (Adrienne); and Corey (Meg). He also leaves behind a sister, Jo Ann; six energetic grandchildren, Nate, Kylie, Emma, Shea, Landon, and Molly; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Cliff worked at and retired after 28 years, as Head Electrician. His hobbies included fishing, horse racing, and golfing. However, his greatest joy was supporting his sons in their many sports endeavors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Memphis. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 5-7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Whitehaven with Rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be at the Church Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.forresthillfh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 30, 2019
