Clifford Eldred McWhorterClifford Eldred McWhorter, 94, formerly of Millington, TN passed away on June 15, 2020, at The King's Daughters & Sons Home in Bartlett, TN. He was born November 19, 1925 in Birmingham, AL, the son of Clifford and Lou Ouida McWhorter. He attended UC Berkeley, Yale, and finished seminary at Sewanee. Clifford taught elementary school briefly and served in the Army for one year in 1949. In the mid 50's Clifford was ordained as an Episcopal Priest and served the Church for over 50 years. He met Dorothy Van Sickler while she was in nursing school and married in 1957 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC. In the 1960's Clifford fought for civil rights and often acted as a Liaison, bridging the gap between communities.When Clifford and Dorothy moved to Millington, TN he became the Rector at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, where he remained until retirement. He later joined St. John Orthodox Church where he cherished his Eastern Orthodox faith and his church Family. He loved his Scottish heritage and was a loyal member of the Memphis Scottish Society. Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his sister Bettilou and brother Robert. He is survived by two sons, Marshall McWhorter (Kathryn) of Arlington, TN and Blake McWhorter (Kerry) of North Port, FL; his sisters-inlaw, Kathleen McWhorter of Daphne, AL; Joy Hughes of Toronto, Canada; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (June 20th) from 10am-11am with a service following at 11am, both at St. John Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at a later date in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Orthodox Church at 1663 Tutwiler Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107. The service will also be live streamed on the St. John Orthodox YouTube channel.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123