|
|
Clifton Rejell Fitzsimmons
Millington
Clifton Rejell Fitzsimmons passed away March 20, 2019. He was born in Bearden, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar Fitzsimmons and Dema S. Fitzsimmons and a brother, Edgar L. Fitzsimmons.
He leaves his beloved wife, Jenny Ruth Burns Fitzsimmons of 47 years. He leaves three sons, Clinton R. Fitzsimmons, Forrest E. Fitzsimmons, and Michael Adler, one daughter, Michele R. Adler, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was a member of Millington First United Methodist Church. He will be sadly missed by his family and a host of friends. The funeral will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation at 9:00 AM at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019