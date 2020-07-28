1/
Clifton Strong Sr.
Clifton Strong, Sr.

Clifton Strong, Sr., 68, died on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis. Clifton,Sr. worked for C.B. Richarderson. Visitation will be Saturday August 1, 2020 9:00 a.m.- 10:55 a.m. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed in the sanctuary wearing a mask at a time. Funeral service will follow at a 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 1,2020 all services are held at Vision Temple & Outreach Church 3415 Chapel Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Strong family is aware that only 55 people can attend the private funeral service. We strongly advise family and friends to view the private service on our web page R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home and click Live Stream. Burial will be Monday August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Pleasant Rest Gardens Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
