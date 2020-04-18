Services
Climmie Holmes Pilot Obituary
Climmie Holmes Pilot

Climmie Holmes Pilot, 100, a retired educator with Shelby County School System passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Climmie was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son Franch Pilot (Billy).

Mrs. Pilot is survived by her daughter, Juanita Pilot Bailey; son, William (Grace) Pilot; God-daughter, Marjorie (Douglass) Williams; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

A public viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and a private graveside burial service will be held at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road. In lieu of the current pandemic, COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
