Clive Metcalfe, III
Memphis, Tennessee - Clive Metcalfe, III passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Greenville, Mississippi.
Born May 8, 1949, Clive was a 1967 graduate of White Station High School in Memphis. He earned a Bachelor's degree in physics in 1972 from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and he obtained a Ph.D. in molecular physics in 1982 from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. During his time at the University of Tennessee, he worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and, following the completion of his doctoral work, he returned to Rice University, where he conducted post-doctoral work in the field of physical chemistry. Clive moved back to Memphis in the 1980s and resided there until shortly before his death. Clive was a lifelong member of the American Philatelic Society and enjoyed sharing his passion for stamp-collecting, philatelic research, and postal history with his family and friends.
Clive is survived by his sister, Priscilla Metcalfe Hutton, of Piperton, Tennessee, his niece, Alexandra Oglesby (Todd), of Chatham, Mississippi, and his great-nephew, Miller Metcalfe Oglesby, of Chatham. Clive was preceded in death by his parents, Clive Metcalfe, Jr. and Shirley Johnson Metcalfe, of Memphis, and by his grandparents, Clive Metcalfe II and Lois Smythe Metcalfe, of Greenville, and John Dale Johnson and Ida Laura Kroll Johnson, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin.
Clive will be buried in a private ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, with arrangements by Boone Funeral Home of Greenville, Mississippi. Donations in his memory may be made to Washington School (1605 E. Reed Rd., Greenville, MS 38703), Greenville Youth Soccer Association (PO Box 873, Greenville, MS 38702), or a charity of your choice
.