- - Halstead, Clyde Overby (2/7/30-7/5/19) has joined his parents (Arthur and Carrie); son (Nolan McAdams); and brothers (Arthur Jr. and Frank) in eternal peace. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years Betty Ruth (Jolly) Halstead; children Betty Ann (Monty) Falls, Vicki (Thomas) McDaniel, and Richard (Kim) Halstead; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He loved family, meeting people, and ministering at St. Paul's UMC (President of UMMen and Promise Keepers). Having served his country in Korea (Air Force 1951-1955), he spent his last years hearing the stories of Robinwood Veterans at the men's group he led. His loved ones will miss the witty banter that made him a stranger to none, his love for great steaks, good music, dancing with Betty, family and fellowship.

Service at 2PM, viewing 1PM, Thursday, July 11 Forest Hill East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019
