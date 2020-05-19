Clytee B. Barrentine
Clytee B. Barrentine, age 90, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1930 to Joe Branum and Clemmie Snellings Branum in Rolling Fork, MS.
Clytee is survived by her children, David (Fran) Barrentine of Madison, MS, Carey (Tricia) Barrentine of Birmingham, AL, Cathy (John) Robson of Kenner, LA; 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Joe and Clemmie Branum; sisters, Jean Johnson and Ruth Branum; and brothers, Joe Branum Jr. and Bob Branum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.