C.M PipkinCollierville - C.M. Pipkin, 92, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on September 22nd, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Pipkin and his parents Charles and Alma Pipkin.C.M. was survived by his daughter, Susan Pipkin; granddaughter, Allison Chandler (Jim); and his great-grandson, Lucas Chandler.Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 2:00pm.