Collierville - Cmdr. Richard A. Sutton of Collierville, TN passed away quietly in his sleep Monday, March 23, 2020. A native of Topeka, Kansas, Mr. Sutton was born February 8, 1941 to Richard L. and Goldye P. Sutton. He served in the Navy for 31 years, retired to Tennessee, and taught high school for ten years after the Navy. Married for 57 years, he and his wife Gail split their time between their retirement home in Arizona and their residence in Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother David Sutton who died at birth. He is survived by a sister Paula Sigg, a wife Gail Sutton, a son Rick Sutton, a daughter Tanya Joyner, and four grandchildren Dr. Leah Joyner, Sarah Joyner, Tabitha Joyner, and Andrew Joyner. A memorial service will be held this summer at Advent Presbyterian Church after the Covid19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020