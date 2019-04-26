Services
Immaculate Conception Catholic
414 W Vine Ave
Knoxville, TN 37902
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Knoxville, TN
Coach Ollie Keller
Coach Ollie Keller

Fairhope, AL

1929-2019

Coach Ollie Keller died on April 21, 2019 at the age of 90 peacefully in his home in Fairhope, AL. Coach Keller enjoyed a notable career in athletics that included playing football and basketball and later coaching at then Memphis State University. In addition, he served as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for over ten years at Memphis Catholic High School. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 27 in Knoxville, TN at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019
