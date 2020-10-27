1/
Cody Jean Ellis
1934 - 2020
Cody Jean Ellis

Cody Jean Ellis, 86, passed away October 24, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Cabot, Arkansas after a brief illness. Cody Jean was born June 7, 1934 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Predeceasing her were her husband, Donald Ellis, Sr.; parents, Joe Cody Mills and Henry Ellen Pennington Mills; sister, Jo Ellen Hartline and grandson, Adam Patterson. She is survived by her children - Dawn Stacy (Michael), Donald Jr., Jody Ellis and Judy Cross; four grandchildren - Nicholas Holland, Cody Ellis, Tiffanie McCarley, Bo Stacy; twelve great grandchildren - Hunter and Saylor Holland, Adrianna Shaffer, Ashlynn, Austin, Aiden, Anna Ellis, Malachi Ellis, Victoria and Sydnie Deming, Presley and Raelynn McCarley.

Cody Jean was studying nursing at Siena College in Memphis, Tennessee when she married Donald Ellis and started her family. She devoted her time to her children, creating lasting childhood memories treasured by them. She raised her children to be active in church and demonstrated her faith daily by example. She was a member of the LDS church. She had a special love for animals and opened her home to all in need. She enjoyed genealogical research for 30+ years. As a homemaker she excelled in quilting, gardening, baking, and being a caregiver to her husband, mother and stepfather until their deaths. She was known for her gentleness, kindness, and respect for all people. As matriarch of her family, she was a source of strength and comfort. Her loss is felt acutely by her surviving family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. Please sign our online guestbook for the Ellis family at www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Cabot Funeral Home
700 N 2nd St
Cabot, AR 72023
(501) 843-5816
