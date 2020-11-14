Colleen McLain Laws-SelphColleen McLain Laws-Selph was born to Frank and Doris McLain of Bells, TN June 22, 1946. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roy McLain also of Bells, TN. She leaves behind her loving husband, Mike Selph of Collierville, TN; two children Frank Laws and Schuyler Laws-Webb their spouses Pam Laws and Jacob Webb. Colleen was blessed with four grandchildren Jack Webb, Shelby, Ben and John Laws.Growing up in Bells gifted her with a foundation rich in stories and friendships. Colleen studied art at Memphis State University and maintained a lifelong habit of and joy in painting. Visiting art museums and gardening were two favorite passions and sharing those with her daughters gave them all joy. Colleen enjoyed travel to many places often travelling with her children. She often fondly recalled her trip to New York City with Schuyler. Staying at the ancestral McLain home atDuart Castle while touring Scotland was also a highlight. Colleen set a remarkable example of walking a life of faith in her redeemer and shepherd, Jesus Christ. She leaves behind a severely worn out bible and many people touched by her kind and gentle spirit. Late in life she was courted by and married Mike who treated her like royalty. Mikes family embraced her and her time with them was gratifying. Caring for and guiding Gabe and Kira, Mike's grandchildren gave her purpose and fulfillment, she loved them like her own. She has had her third birthday and is now glorifying God and enjoying him forever. Rejoice with us as we grieve our loss. Service will be 11 am Monday, November 16, 2020, atCollierville First Baptist Church, 830 New Byhalia Road, Collierville, TN with the family receiving friends beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery in Bells, TN.Brent Taylor - Paul B. McCarver, Funeral Directors901 707-8115