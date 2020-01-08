|
|
Collin Burks
Memphis - COLLIN BURKS, 89, of Memphis, died Tuesday, December 31; Services Saturday, January 11, 12 Noon in Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 4238 New Allen Road, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial on Thursday, January 16, 9:30 a.m. in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Doris Burks; two daughters, Regina Brooks and Greta White all of Memphis; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020