Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Baptist Church
4238 New Allen Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Baptist Church
4238 New Allen Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Collin Burks Obituary
Collin Burks

Memphis - COLLIN BURKS, 89, of Memphis, died Tuesday, December 31; Services Saturday, January 11, 12 Noon in Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 4238 New Allen Road, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial on Thursday, January 16, 9:30 a.m. in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Doris Burks; two daughters, Regina Brooks and Greta White all of Memphis; 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
