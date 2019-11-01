|
|
Connie K. Potter
Connie K. Potter, 89, passed away October 31, 2019. Connie loved her family, friends, golfing, her church and granddogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Potter and stepson, Marc Potter. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Lyles Cantor (Sam), step daughter, Rebecca Gerendasy (Fred) and stepson, Mike Potter (Rosemary); five grandchildren, Sam, Tom, Dan, Jeff, David and two great grandchildren, Sully and Finn. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5th from 12-1pm at Family Funeral Care with service to follow at 1pm. The burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019