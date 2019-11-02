Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Connie K. Potter Obituary
Connie K. Potter

Connie K. Potter, 89, passed away on October 31, 2019. Connie loved her family, friends, golfing, her church and granddogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Potter and stepson, Marc Potter. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Lyles Cantor (Sam), stepdaughter, Rebecca Gerendasy (Fred) and stepson, Mike Potter (Rosemary); five grandchildren, Sam, Tom, Dan, Jeff, David and two great-grandchildren, Sully and Finn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5th from 12-1 pm at Family Funeral Care with service to follow at 1 pm. The burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
