Olive Branch, MS - Connie Mack Gurley, 88, passed away December 30, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Corinth, MS. After graduating high school in Corinth, he joined the Air Force and had training in air traffic control. Once out of the Air Force, he became an Air Traffic Controller at the Memphis Airport, where he worked for 33 years. After retiring from that career, he worked as a postal carrier and as a reserve deputy sheriff. He loved flying small planes, working on cars and music. He was a member of the Friendship Church of Christ. Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Carmack and Claudia Gurley, and his three sisters, Dorothy, Evelyn and Ruth. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Mary Sue, and three step children, Jerri (Mickey) White of Rossville, TN, Steve (Mariko) Cobb of Little Rock, AR, and Judy (Dave) Conner of Collierville, TN. A service was held previously at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020