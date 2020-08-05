1/
Connie Quon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Quon

Memphis - Connie Quon, 80, of Memphis, TN passed away August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheung Wong and is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Quon; sons, Harris (Marivic) Quon, Parris "Peanut" (Connie) Quon and Jayson (Michelle) Quon; grandchildren, Kristin (James), Nick (Lexy), Krystel, Cody (Christina), Erica, J.J., Ava, Jayden and Aden; great-grandchildren, Emma, Nate and Beau. The family will receive friends Friday (Aug 7) from 5pm - 8pm with a service 10:00am Saturday (Aug 8) at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved