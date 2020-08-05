Connie QuonMemphis - Connie Quon, 80, of Memphis, TN passed away August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheung Wong and is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Quon; sons, Harris (Marivic) Quon, Parris "Peanut" (Connie) Quon and Jayson (Michelle) Quon; grandchildren, Kristin (James), Nick (Lexy), Krystel, Cody (Christina), Erica, J.J., Ava, Jayden and Aden; great-grandchildren, Emma, Nate and Beau. The family will receive friends Friday (Aug 7) from 5pm - 8pm with a service 10:00am Saturday (Aug 8) at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123