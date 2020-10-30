Or Copy this URL to Share

Conrad "Rad" Perry



Conrad "Rad" Perry, age 66. Oct 27, 2020. Retired from Burlington-Northern Railroad. Graduate of Hamilton High class of 1971. Visitation Monday 4 to 6pm, Funeral Tuesday Nov 3, 2020 1pm all at R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment Memorial Park Southwoods. Beloved husband of Marilyn Parry. Father of Korrlin J Perry and Damein Q McCullough. Survived by Three sisters, One brother host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235-8169









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store