Cora Edna Rucker
Cora Edna Rucker, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, Eastern Star and dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She entered this world on July 9, 1930, in Slayton, MS, born to Johnny and Minnie Rosser. She is survived by her children; George, Larry, Sr. (Evelyn), Robert, Jr. (Annie), L.B. (Cicely), David, Tommy, Fannie Stovall (Issac), Wanda Pipkins and Cora Bailey (Monolito), one brother, Johnny Rosser, Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4pm — 6pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. | Memphis, TN 38116. She will lie-in-state Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 11am — 11:55 am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 noon at the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church | 1098 S. Wellington St. | Memphis, TN 38126. She will be laid to rest at the Springhill M. B. Church Cemetery | 135 Thompson Dr. | Moscow, TN 38057.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 901-452-7331