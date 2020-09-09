1/1
Cora Edna Rucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Edna Rucker

Cora Edna Rucker, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, Eastern Star and dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She entered this world on July 9, 1930, in Slayton, MS, born to Johnny and Minnie Rosser. She is survived by her children; George, Larry, Sr. (Evelyn), Robert, Jr. (Annie), L.B. (Cicely), David, Tommy, Fannie Stovall (Issac), Wanda Pipkins and Cora Bailey (Monolito), one brother, Johnny Rosser, Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4pm — 6pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. | Memphis, TN 38116. She will lie-in-state Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 11am — 11:55 am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 noon at the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church | 1098 S. Wellington St. | Memphis, TN 38126. She will be laid to rest at the Springhill M. B. Church Cemetery | 135 Thompson Dr. | Moscow, TN 38057.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 901-452-7331




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved