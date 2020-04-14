Services
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corey DeAndre Pollard


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corey DeAndre Pollard Obituary
Corey DeAndre Pollard

Memphis - Corey DeAndre Pollard, 37, of Memphis, TN. Departed on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Methodist South Hospital.

He was born April 25, 1982 in Memphis, TN. to his loving parents Roy & Nebraska Perkins, He was the youngest of five siblings.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Coahoma Community College in Coahoma, MS. He always had dreams of owning his business someday which became a reality. Soon after he became a certified technician and founded his owned HVAC service after he left college and the rest was history.

Corey's hobbies were working with children which led him to form his own little league football team, music, traveling and most of all a passion for fishing.

He is survived by his parents Roy & Nebraska Perkins, Corey DeAndre Pollard Jr. (son), Melinda Howard (sister), Dexter Howard Sr. (brother-in-law) Searcy Ark., Melvin Pollard (brother) Houston Texas, Renice Pollard (sister), Roy L. Pollard (brother) Memphis, TN. He also leaves behind a host of nephews, aunts, uncles, great aunt, cousins and friends.

A Visitation will be held at M J Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN. between the hours 2-4 p.m. Saturday April 18, 2020.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -