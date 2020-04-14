|
Corey DeAndre Pollard
Memphis - Corey DeAndre Pollard, 37, of Memphis, TN. Departed on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Methodist South Hospital.
He was born April 25, 1982 in Memphis, TN. to his loving parents Roy & Nebraska Perkins, He was the youngest of five siblings.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Coahoma Community College in Coahoma, MS. He always had dreams of owning his business someday which became a reality. Soon after he became a certified technician and founded his owned HVAC service after he left college and the rest was history.
Corey's hobbies were working with children which led him to form his own little league football team, music, traveling and most of all a passion for fishing.
He is survived by his parents Roy & Nebraska Perkins, Corey DeAndre Pollard Jr. (son), Melinda Howard (sister), Dexter Howard Sr. (brother-in-law) Searcy Ark., Melvin Pollard (brother) Houston Texas, Renice Pollard (sister), Roy L. Pollard (brother) Memphis, TN. He also leaves behind a host of nephews, aunts, uncles, great aunt, cousins and friends.
A Visitation will be held at M J Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN. between the hours 2-4 p.m. Saturday April 18, 2020.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020