Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corky Joel Mullins Obituary
Corky Joel Mullins

Covington - Mr. Corky Joel Mullins, 87 of Covington, passed away on the morning of Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home with his family. Mr. Corky, the widower of Mrs. Marian "Bobbye" Mullins, was the owner of Covington Motor Company and a member of the Union Hill Baptist Church, and a member of the Covington Lions Club and Rotary Club.

Mr. Corky is survived by his children, Randy Mullins, Harold Mullins (Debbie), Kayla Bowden (Don), Merl Mullins (Ann), and Karla Montgomery; his brother, Jerry Mullins; his six grandchildren, Trey Bowden, Lauren Matteson, Courtney Mark, Morgan Montgomery, Tammy Blanchard, and Mike Owens; and his three great-grandchildren, Sage Lamier, Charlotte and Abigail Mark; and by his close friend and neighbor, Mrs. Mary Gene Matheny.

There will be a visitation for Mr. Corky on Friday, July 12, from 6-7 at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Purcell, Oklahoma.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 12, 2019
