Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Millington, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Millington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Plunk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia Rhodes Plunk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia Rhodes Plunk Obituary
Cornelia Rhodes Plunk

Brighton - Cornelia "Connie" Rhodes Plunk, 77, of Brighton, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mrs. Plunk was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Rhodes; and her brothers, Bobby and Jerry Rhodes. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, W. Lee Plunk; daughter, Cheryl Plunk; son, Greg Plunk(Pat); son, Tim Plunk(Carol); 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Plunk retired from Shelby County Schools where she worked as a teacher's assistant. She was a member of First Baptist Millington where she faithfully served the Lord with her husband for over 20 years. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Her funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Both visitation and service will be held at First Baptist Church Millington with interment to follow at Forest Hill East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -