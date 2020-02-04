|
|
Cornelia Rhodes Plunk
Brighton - Cornelia "Connie" Rhodes Plunk, 77, of Brighton, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mrs. Plunk was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Rhodes; and her brothers, Bobby and Jerry Rhodes. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, W. Lee Plunk; daughter, Cheryl Plunk; son, Greg Plunk(Pat); son, Tim Plunk(Carol); 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Plunk retired from Shelby County Schools where she worked as a teacher's assistant. She was a member of First Baptist Millington where she faithfully served the Lord with her husband for over 20 years. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Her funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Both visitation and service will be held at First Baptist Church Millington with interment to follow at Forest Hill East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020