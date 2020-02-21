|
|
Cornelius Thomas Canale "Conn"
Conn Canale, 73, passed away February 19, 2020. Conn was born in Memphis on November 28, 1946. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School for Boys in 1966. He attended Mississippi State University, where he played football and received his Bachelor of Science degree in1970. Conn regularly attended the Monastery of St. Clare until it closed in November 2019. He considered the nuns to be extended family. The most important things in life to Conn were his faith and his family. He is preceded in death by his father George Anthony III, his mother Augusta, his brother Frank (Scottie) Canale, his brother George Anthony IV (Pat) Canale, his brother John Whitfield & brother Dominic Justin. He is survived by his sister Mary Arnette (Cole) Michaels & brother William Taylor (Margaret) Canale; his nieces Amanda (Tom) Brown, Caryn (Joe) Carter, Allyson (Johnathan) Ferebee, Maria (Kris) MacDonald, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Nall, Whitney (Jason) Gentry and Claire Elizabeth (Paul) Walker; his nephews Frank Canale Jr., George Anthony V (Laura) Canale, Todd (Karen) Canale, Blair (Molly) Canale, Thomas (Shelly) Canale, Adam (Bethany) Canale, Brett (Anne) Canale, Justin D. (Audrey) Michaels, Matthew R.(Staci) Michaels; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave Ext. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be made to Christian Brothers of the Midwest, % of Christian Brothers Provincialate, 7650 So. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020