Cornellia Crenshaw In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Cornellia Crenshaw

March 25,1916 -February 19,1994

Ms. Crenshaw, it's been 26 years since God sent an Angel to take you home. Mother of the Civil Rights Movement, here in Memphis, your history against MLG&W holds firm in minds and hearts of present and Future Civil Rights workers. Thanks. Rest in Peace.

John Jones, Lee Gipson, Delove Brooks, Jackie Smith, William Rick Thompson and all the members of Minority Employees Coalition of MLG&W, Inc.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2020
