Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Grove M.B. Church
7289 Stage Road
Bartlett, TN
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Grove M.B. Church
7289 Stage Road
Bartlett, TN
Cornelous Dorsey


1926 - 2020
Cornelous Dorsey Obituary
Cornelous Dorsey

Bartlett - Mrs. Cornelous Dorsey, age 94, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett. Her visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 20th from 4 - 7 p. m. with funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st, both at Oak Grove M.B. Church, 7289 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133.

Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
