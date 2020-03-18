|
Cornelous Dorsey
Bartlett - Mrs. Cornelous Dorsey, age 94, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett. Her visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 20th from 4 - 7 p. m. with funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st, both at Oak Grove M.B. Church, 7289 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133.
Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133.
