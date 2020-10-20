Corrie Stewart Herndon
Olive Branch, MS - Corrie Stewart Herndon was born on November 28, 1919, and married on October 9, 1938, in her family's home place called Shady Rest in Taylors, South Carolina. She passed away at her son-in-law and daughter's (George and Virgie Moore) home in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on October 20, 2020.
Corrie loved and was devoted to all of her family members. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Alburn Herndon to whom she was married for over 64 years. Her grandchildren, Jeff Cox (Kim) and Cheryl Grady (Greg) considered her as a second mom since she looked after them during their younger years. She also leaves great grandchildren Mallory Grady, Colton Cox, Max Grady, and Porter Cox. Corrie was number 8 among 12 children. Her youngest sister, Geneelia Wellons, is the only one remaining of the siblings.
Well known as a hard worker, Corrie established her own reweaving business in her home, and with the help of her husband she continued this for many years. She become a Christian as a young girl and continued throughout her life to live out her faith at her church, First Assembly of God, and in the way she inspired and touched others' lives. One of these ways was in her love for singing Gospel music.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the funeral service from 11:00am until 12:00pm also at the funeral home. The entombment will be privately held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to First Assembly of God Memphis or to a charity of the donor's choice
.