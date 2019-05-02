|
Corrine Orelia Young
Bartlett - Corrine Orelia Young, age 94, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Corrine was born October 14, 1924 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Corrine and her husband, Alvis Thomas Young, were married September 20, 1951 in Thomasville, Georgia, and were married for 40 years until his death on May 10, 1991.
Corrine earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Southern Missionary College in Collegedale, Tennessee, and went on to earn a Master of Education from Georgia State University in 1972.
Mrs. Young was honored in Personalities of America, Marquis Who's Who in Religion, Dictionary of International Biography, Community Leaders of America, International Book of Honor, International Who's Who of Professional & Business Women, Director of Distinguished Leadership and The World's Who's Who of Women. Corrine was a member of the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission for a total of 22 years, and was an honored member of the Bartlett community for 42 years.
Corrine is preceded in death by her parents, Elzie Charran Graham and Amanda Eleanor Schuster Graham; Brothers: Charran, Irving, Alvan, Obed, and James Graham; Sisters: Thelma Ellyson, Delice Williams, Chloe Acuff.
She is survived by, daughter Jeanie Young Underwood (Billy), of Bartlett, TN; Grandson Brandon Lee Underwood (Jessa) and great granddaughter, Sienna Leigh Underwood of Apopka, Florida; Grandson Bryan Andrew Underwood of Bartlett, TN.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12 - 2 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A celebration of Corrine's life will follow at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019
