Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Cory Steven Bass Obituary
Cory Steven Bass

Eads - Cory Steven Bass, 31, of Eads, TN passed away September 7, 2019. Mr. Bass was a branch manager of Sylvania Lighting. He is survived by his wife, Hailee Young Bass; parents, Steve and Lisa Bass of Bartlett, TN; sisters, Courtney Bass of Southaven, MS, Stephanie (Shawn) Allred of Kenton, and Brandi Smith of Nashville, TN; brother, Jacob Bass of Bartlett, TN; grandparents, Ron and Doris Lumsden of Henderson, TN. The family will receive friends Saturday (Sep 14) at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel from 9:30am until the service at 11:00am. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019
