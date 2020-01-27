|
|
Courtney Pierce Hogarth
Arlington - Courtney Pierce Hogarth, 35, died at home in Arlington, TN Jan. 24, after a lengthy illness.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Hogarth, and mother of eight year-old son Will.
Those who knew her will remember her authentic sweetness and easy-going disposition. She dearly loved her family and her 2 "fur-babies," Joey and Bear. She enjoyed listening to Christian music and creating different forms of art.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by parents Bob and Linda Pierce of NC, brother Stephen Pierce of Oregon, mother-in-love Denise Hogarth of Germantown, grandmother Elizabeth Ferrell of NC, and favorite aunt Jan Messer of Memphis. She also leaves other much loved family members.
Services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the Central Church Chapel, 2005 Winchester Rd., Collierville, TN. Visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Storehouse Food Pantry, P O Box 6146, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020