C.R. "Bobby" Blancett, Jr.
On August 26, 2020, at the age of 87, Bobby passed away. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Martha Jane Blancett; three sons, Mike (Demesia), Jeff (Lauri) and Chris (Charles); three grandsons, Riley, Nicholas and Jonah; and his brother, George Blancett. He was a graduate of Humes High School class of 1952 and Memphis State University in 1962. At Humes, he was an accomplished athlete. He was a standout football player being named to the All-Memphis team in 1952. He also excelled in basketball and baseball. In between sport seasons, Bobby was inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. Bobby worked for MLG&W for 40 years starting as laborer and ended his career as a supervisor of Survey Records. He also served on the MLG& W Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for over 50 years. He was a faithful member at Berclair Church of Christ. His retirement years were enjoyed with his wife and simply spending time with his lifelong Humes friends or watching his grandsons play lacrosse, football or rugby. Services will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 with a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00pm with services to follow at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. The interment will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd., Memphis, TN 38134. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to American Cancer Society
, American Heart Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.