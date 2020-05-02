Craig A. Simrell
Memphis - Craig A. Simrell, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Memphis, TN, on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL, and at the age of 9, his family moved to South Fulton, TN. He graduated from South Fulton High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army reaching rank of Specialist Five served during the Vietnam War Era. He was assigned to aid the Adjutant General and the Adjutant General Sergeant Major in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he earned the Army Commendation Medal. He was a Partner in the Jiffy Steamer Co. in Union City, TN, originally started by his father in Chicago, IL, in 1940. Craig is survived by his spouse Mark Greganti. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Simrell both of Union City, TN. He is also survived by family members in Union City, TN, including nieces and nephews. Craig's sense of humor and generosity will never be forgotten. Craig supported many organizations including the Arts in Memphis, TN, and organizations in Palm Springs, CA, where he was also a part-time resident. He was an avid traveler and visited almost every country over the years. There will be no public visitation or services held. Any memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
