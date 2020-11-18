Craig Galloway
Germantown - After a hard-fought battle with health issues, Charles Craig Galloway of Germantown, Tennessee passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Mobile, Alabama to Frances Harrison Galloway Keathley and the late Charles Galloway. Craig was a graduate of White Station High School and the University of Memphis. He had a successful career coaching throughout the community, teaching Art, Physical Education and Drivers Education in the Memphis City School System. Craig was a continuous entrepreneur whose passion for antiques lead him to own and operate Galloway Gallery in Memphis, TN. Additionally, he supported Special Olympics
program of Memphis through fundraising and volunteering.
He will be missed by his wife of 42 years, Frances Darwin Galloway; daughters, Elizabeth Galloway and Virginia Coltharp (Collins), grandchildren, Molly and Hugh Coltharp; mother, Frances Keathley; sister, Cynthia Merritt (Alan); brother in law, Forrest Darwin (Donna); nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends; along with his close friends, Gary Smith (Sharon), Tommy Strickland (Joan), Jimmy Gaines, members of the Gary Miller Sunday School class at GBC. He loved supporting his Memphis Tigers, antiquing, going to his cabin, building birdhouses and most of all spending time with family and friends or taking coffee breaks with the Drivers Ed crew. We are grateful for the extra years Craig was given and thankful for magnificent care provided by Carlotta Greig of Home Instead.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, November 22, at 1pm at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue in Germantown.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate in his name to Germantown Baptist Church or your favorite charity
.