Crisler "Cris" Davis
Crisler "Cris" Davis

Germantown - Crisler "Cris" Davis passed away on September 30th, 2020. Cris was born in Memphis on August 27, 1959 to Richard and Evelyn Davis. He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Hilda Cabrera, and his brother Richard "Ricky" Davis. Cris attended White Station School before graduating from Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, TN. He went on to the University of Memphis, TN and obtained his B.A. in International Relations. He greatly enjoyed music as well as playing Billie Joel songs in guitar and piano. An avid student of foreign languages such as German, French, and Spanish and had a passion for French cooking, wine, dancing, and travelling. Cris passionately worked for Fedex for 35 years and retired in May 31, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6 from 1:30 until the time of the graveside service at 2:30 pm being held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The family requests memorial contributions to be made in Cris Davis' name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or an organization of the donor's choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
