Curt Carter Nazor
Curt Carter Nazor

Born in 1952 at Naval Station Norfolk to Frank Fuget Nazor and Mary Louise Graham Nazor, Curt Nazor grew up in midtown Memphis. He was an outstanding athlete. He was a football quarterback, a basketball forward and a baseball pitcher at Central High School, class of 1970. Curt attended UT Knoxville and Southwest TN Community College before starting his career in computer programming. He worked many years for Gate Gourmet (formerly Dobbs House Inc.) in Clark Tower and subsequently retired from FedEx last year.

Curt fought cancer courageously but passed away on May 23, 2020, in Seattle, WA, in the loving care of his daughter and son-in-law. Those who knew Curt knew he was a kind and generous person. He was dedicated to his family and will be missed very much.

Curt is survived by his former wife: Trudy Nazor; daughter: Dr. Carter Nazor; son-in-law: Dr. Evan Paul; stepsons: Chris, Kevin, and Mark. He is also survived by his brothers: Jack, Ken (Sandra) and niece: Soraya.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
