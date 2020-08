Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Curtis's life story with friends and family

Share Curtis's life story with friends and family

Curtis Earl Rice



September 23, 1973-August 06, 2020



Curtis Earl Rice, 46, passed away on August 6, 2020. Visitation Friday, August 21, from 4:00-6:00 PM and service Saturday, August 22, at 1:00 PM, all at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel 7788 Church St. Millington, TN 38053. Interment in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington, Inc.



Please wear your Mask



Jefferson Mortuary, Inc



901-872-8800 office



901-872-4722 Fax









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store