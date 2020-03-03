Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
767 Walker Avenue
Memphis, TN
Curtis James Shumpert

Curtis James Shumpert Obituary
Curtis James Shumpert

On February 27, 2020 our heavenly father claimed His own - Memphis native, Curtis James Shumpert, 69. Curtis was a faithful lifelong member of Metropolitan Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was an alumnus of Carver High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from LeMoyne-Owen College. Curtis was employed by the Shelby County Government for nearly 30 years until his retirement. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Claudia Ann Canada Shumpert; his parents, Auzie and Velma Shumpert, siblings Auzie, Jr. and Joyce Shumpert. He leaves behind his daughter, Alyson Shumpert Dorsey (Armond); grandchildren Kamari and Claudia; sisters, Vivian Reed (Raymond) and Lucy Shumpert (Hurdie); and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services for Curtis James Shumpert

Visitation: Friday, March 6, 2020, 3 pm-6 pm, E. H. Ford Mortuary 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116. Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9:00 am Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
