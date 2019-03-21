|
|
Curtis L. Marcum, Jr.
Counce, TN
Curtis L. Marcum, Jr., 72, of Counce, TN, passed away March 18, 2019. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the USMC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Marcum and his father and step-mother, Curtis L. and Wanda Marcum. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Marcum; daughters, Michelle Tompkins, Jessica (Brian) Wagner, Dawn (Scott) Ross; son, Mickey Marcum; brother, Robert Marcum; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (Mar 21) from 5:00pm – 8:00pm with a service Friday at 2:00pm both at the Millington Chapel. Interment will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00am in West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019