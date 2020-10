Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Lee Yarbrough Sr.



Memphis - Curtis Lee Yarbrough Sr., passed away in Memphis, Tennessee on September 29, 2020 at 9:54pm. Visitation will be held at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38116 on October 9, 2020 from 3-5pm. Funeral Services will be held on October 10, 2020 at 10:30am, at EH Ford Mortuary. Facemask and social distance is required.









