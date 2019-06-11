|
Curtis Taylor
Memphis - Curtis Taylor, age 86, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Taylor. He is survived by his son, Michael Taylor (Jessica) and daughter, Janet Ivey (Ronnie), two grandchildren, Chris and Matthew Ivey. Mr. Taylor was a retired Memphis fire fighter and a Korean war veteran.
The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a private graveside to follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019