Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Benton County, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Benton County, MS
Curtis W. Hines Obituary
Curtis W. Hines

Benton Co., MS - Funeral services for Curtis W. Hines will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Benton County, MS with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery.

Curtis W. Hines, a gentleman, was born May 20, 1922 in the Hopewell Community in Benton County, MS to the late Leslie and Annie Hines. He died on August 6, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Marjorie Lake Hines; and siblings, Alva Powell, Earlyne Burton, Dan Hines, Ruth Cook and Edith Martin.

Survivors are his daughter, Beth Hines Davis (Neil), Iuka, MS; son, Frank L. Hines, Hopewell Community; grandchildren, Amanda Davis Ryan (Jesse), Louisville, KY, Jennifer Davis Wallin (Jim), Clarksville, TN, Leslie Hines, Demopolis, AL, Laura Hines, Walnut, MS, Tamlin Hines, Walnut, MS, and Savannah Watkins, Hickory Valley, TN; and great-grandchildren, Davis, Wallin, Leslie Wallin, Nate Ryan, and Tristan Watkins, who was born on the day his great-grandfather died.

Mr. Hines was raised in rural Benton County. He went to grammar school in Hopewell and Chalybeate, and attended Grand Junction High School. He sought the attention of Marjorie Lake of Hickory Valley, and the two were married on May 3, 1943, right before Curtis left for the South Pacific. Upon his return from World War II, they settled in the Hopewell Community, where Curtis farmed with his father and brother, Dan. With their children, they portrayed an all-American family and their marriage was legendary. After her stroke in 2003, Curtis faithfully cared for Marjorie until her passing in 2017.

Curtis became Benton County's Chancery Clerk in 1964 and loved his job. He was enthusiastic, unorthodox and colorful, and he had an unintentional humor that gave his family quotes which endure! Curtis loved his church and was a lifelong Cumberland Presbyterian.

The Hines family hopes that, in Curtis's honor, you will donate to , help a child in need, plant a tree, visit an elderly person, forgive and live joyfully!

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, Inc., www.sfdcares.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 9, 2019
