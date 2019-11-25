|
|
Curtis Wright Sr.
Curtis W. Wright Sr., age 77 Nov 18, 2019 retired Master Plumber. Visitation Saturday Nov 30, 2019 New Beginning Church 105 Trainer Dr, Whiteville 10am until time of celebration 11:00 a.m. Interment First Baptist Church Cemetery, Eads. Husband of Jean A. Wright. Father of Bridgett Wright, Monica Carter, Daphne Lightfoot, Michael Wright (Ebonie), Greylin Wright (Yvonne), Jeffery Wright (Linda), Curtis Wright Jr. (Crissandra), son David Johnson, Brother of Sharolyn McKinney, Luther J. Reddick, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019