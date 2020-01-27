|
CW04 Charles F. Smith (Ret.)
Munford - CW04 Charles F. Smith (Smitty), U.S. Navy (Retired) of Munford, TN passed away on January 23, 2020. Smitty was a Navy veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars with 27 years of service to the United States of America. Born in Greensburg, Indiana in 1931 he graduated from Greensburg High School in 1949 and entered the Navy in 1950. He started his naval career as an Air Rigger on blimps and later transitioned into a career as an aircraft structures and hydraulics maintenance specialist. Moving quickly through the ranks he was a Chief Petty Officer in 9 years and a Master Chief Petty Officer with 15 years of service. After being promoted to Warrant officer, he served three tours in Vietnam between 1967 and 1977. He received his final promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 4 two years early. Smitty earned the Combat Aircrew Insignia, Navy Accomodation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V 1st and 2nd Award. After retiring from the Navy, Smitty held various jobs in aircraft maintenance and starting his own business remodeling aircraft interiors. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years Margaret Sue Marlow of Greensburg, IN; son, Robert Smith of Knoxville, TN, Stephen (Laurie) Smith of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren, Robert W. Smith, Samantha (Jeremiah) Walker, and Laurie Katherine Smith; and his sister, Joann Fox of Greensburg, IN. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Jan 29) from 12pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment will be in West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on February 6, 2020 at 1:15pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020