C.W. "Buddy" Holland
C.W. "Buddy" Holland passed away on Sunday, August 2, at the age of 95. He died peacefully of natural causes in hospice care at Baptist Hospital in Oxford.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6th, at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, Mississippi, with graveside service at 11:30 am at Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply. The family understands that due to current conditions, some may choose to honor and remember the life of C.W. Holland from their homes.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Hospital of Oxford for their kindness and care over the past two weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests In Memoriam donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis.
.