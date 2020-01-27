|
|
C.W. Montague
Somerville - Curry Williford "C.W." Montague, 87, husband of the late Ruby Celeste Haase Montague, died January 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Montague will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020