Cynthia Lynn Johnson
Milton - Cynthia Lynn Johnson, 69, of Milton, Florida, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 37 years to the late Samuel Johnson. Cynthia was born in Holyoke, MA on July 24, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Hayden) Robak. She served in the Air Force for 5 years. She was a housewife until after her husband retired from the Air Force and settled in Olive Branch, MS. She then worked at Walmart for 17 years until her retirement in 2016 at the age of 66. After she retired, she moved to Milton, Florida where both her children had relocated. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, tending her garden and watching her crime dramas. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by both her parents.
She leaves behind her daughter Robin and her husband Ian Gilmore of Milton, Florida, her son Michael Johnson of Pensacola, Florida and her 2 grandchildren Gabby and Harrison Gilmore. She is also survived by her sisters: Kathi Malinowski of Pennsylvania, Shirley Polley of Massachusetts, Terrie Galeotti of North Carolina and Carol Young of Colorado. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Interment will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Autumn Woods Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her memory.